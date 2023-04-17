ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on Tanjore, Gond art gets under way

April 17, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

The objective of the workshop is to promote culture and tradition, say organisers

The Hindu Bureau

Gond, Pitchwai and Tanjore paintings on display at the workshop in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Here is some good news for art lovers. An institution, Creative Soul, is organising a training session for artists on different types of paintings.

Malaxmi Group CEO Sandeep Mandava inaugurated the workshop at Madhu Malaxmi Chambers, Moghalrajpuram, here on Monday. It drew art lovers from different places.

“Creative Soul is organising the workshop for artists for the first time in Vijayawada. The response for the training programme is good,” said organiser Ms. Suman Meenon.

“Artists will be trained on painting Tanjore (of Andhra Pradesh), Gond (Madhya Pradesh) and Pitchwai paintings (of Rajasthan). The objective of the workshop is to promote culture and tradition,” said another organiser Ms. Neha Jain.

Artist and trainer Mukul Joshi will impart training on painting Pittchwai and Tanjore, and Mahesh Shymal will train the participants on Gond painting. Classes will be conducted separately as per the convenience of the participants, Ms. Suman Meenon said.

Many students were seen undergoing training on painting nature and the traditions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

