Workshop on Pey Jal Survekshan held

Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) conducted a training workshop under Pey Jal Survekshan (PJS)-2022 at the APCRDA office in the city on Wednesday.

Programme coordinator from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) Aritra Das along with Ipsos trainer Pamu Sai Teja conducted the workshop which was attended by APUFIDC managing director G. Lakshmisha. The objectives of PJS were explained at the workshop.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that all urban local bodies in the State have the potential to score a good ranking in the maiden PJS 2022. APUIFDC is ready to extend all possible technical support to the cities, he said.

MHUA launched the PJS-2022 data entry-cum-self-assessment portal on October 1 for online submission of data by the cities for participating in the rankings.