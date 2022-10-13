Workshop on Pey Jal Survekshan held

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the PJS-2022 data entry-cum-self-assessment portal on October 1 for online submission of data by the cities for participating in the rankings

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 12:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) conducted a training workshop under Pey Jal Survekshan (PJS)-2022 at the APCRDA office in the city on Wednesday.

Programme coordinator from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) Aritra Das along with Ipsos trainer Pamu Sai Teja conducted the workshop which was attended by APUFIDC managing director G. Lakshmisha. The objectives of PJS were explained at the workshop.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that all urban local bodies in the State have the potential to score a good ranking in the maiden PJS 2022. APUIFDC is ready to extend all possible technical support to the cities, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MHUA launched the PJS-2022 data entry-cum-self-assessment portal on October 1 for online submission of data by the cities for participating in the rankings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app