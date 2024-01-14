Workshop on National IP Yatra in Vijayawada on Jan 23, 24 

January 14, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation and KL University are jointly organising a two-day workshop on National IP Yatra in Vijayawada on January 23 and 24.

According to a press release from AP Chambers, the IP Yatra was an initiative of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to improve awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) such as patents, industrial designs, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and GI registration among MSMEs and increase IP filings both in India and abroad.

The event will also provide a platform for MSMEs to showcase their innovation and creativity. Participants will be given certificates at the end of the workshop.

Those interested have to get themselves registered through phone numbers 9912092222/0866 2482888.