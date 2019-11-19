Workshop on Margaret Atwood’s works held

Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology’s (ALIET) Literary Club and the Department of English organised a day-long workshop “Moving Towards Ecological Justice” on the occasion of the 80th birthday of environmental activist and Canadian poet Margaret Atwood.

Addressing the students, B. Siva Kumari of Andhra Loyola College’s (ALC) Department of Botany emphasised the need for preserving all forms of life on earth, particularly in the event of climatic changes taking place of late.

G. Syamala of the Department of English, ALC, introduced Atwood to the students and threw light on the environmental and ecofeminist concerns Ms. Atwood.

On the occasion, the book ‘Ecosophical Concerns and Self-Realisation in Margaret Atwood’s prose’ authored by Sr. Candy D’Cunha of ALIET and published by Washington London was released by ALIET director Fr. Francis Xavier and principal O. Mahesh.