Andhra Pradesh

Workshop on Margaret Atwood’s works held

more-in

Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology’s (ALIET) Literary Club and the Department of English organised a day-long workshop “Moving Towards Ecological Justice” on the occasion of the 80th birthday of environmental activist and Canadian poet Margaret Atwood.

Addressing the students, B. Siva Kumari of Andhra Loyola College’s (ALC) Department of Botany emphasised the need for preserving all forms of life on earth, particularly in the event of climatic changes taking place of late.

G. Syamala of the Department of English, ALC, introduced Atwood to the students and threw light on the environmental and ecofeminist concerns Ms. Atwood.

On the occasion, the book ‘Ecosophical Concerns and Self-Realisation in Margaret Atwood’s prose’ authored by Sr. Candy D’Cunha of ALIET and published by Washington London was released by ALIET director Fr. Francis Xavier and principal O. Mahesh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2019 12:39:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/workshop-on-margaret-atwoods-works-held/article30010376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY