Workshop on land resurvey discusses ways of improving OR images from drones

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 21:10 IST

Survey Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Siddharth Jain conducted a workshop on the comprehensive land resurvey project, ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Pathakam’, on Wednesday.

The objective was to explore ways to generate qualitative and quantitative Ortho-Rectified Images (ORI) from the ongoing drone survey. The participants raised queries related to the generation of large-scale maps using drone imagery.

Officers of the Survey of India (SoI) gave their suggestions for improvement of visual quality of ORI, methods to improve positional accuracy of the ORI, and methodology  for quality check.

On the occasion, Mr. Jain appreciated the SoI for generating drone images with optimum precision and the tremendous effort that went into the resurvey.

Additional Director of Survey Settlements and Land Records P. Srinivasulu, and SoI officers D. Ravi Babu, Sraddha Pradhan and B. Rashila were present.

