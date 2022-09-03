Workshop on garba, dandiya dance forms to be held in city

ADVERTISEMENT

A garba and dandiya dance workshop will be organised at Jyothi Convention Centre near Benz Circle in the city from September 8 to 23 by Creative Soul, an event management firm.

In a statement on Saturday, event managers Suman Meena and Neha Jain said registrations started for the workshop that would be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A special dandiya presentation would be organised at 6 p.m. on September 8 and 9. They said the idea was to familiarise the local people with the dance forms of North India.

People interested to participate can contact 8008268885 or 8121135980.