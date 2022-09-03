Workshop on garba, dandiya dance forms to be held in city

‘Aim is to familiarise local people with dance forms of North India’

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 23:22 IST

A garba and dandiya dance workshop will be organised at Jyothi Convention Centre near Benz Circle in the city from September 8 to 23 by Creative Soul, an event management firm.

In a statement on Saturday, event managers Suman Meena and Neha Jain said registrations started for the workshop that would be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A special dandiya presentation would be organised at 6 p.m. on September 8 and 9. They said the idea was to familiarise the local people with the dance forms of North India.

People interested to participate can contact 8008268885 or 8121135980.

