Workshop on energy code for residential buildings soon

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will conduct a two-day national workshop on the implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (ECBC-R) here on August 29 and 30.

BEE will discuss the entire gamut of issues related to ECBC-R and the rolling out of Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Technology (ISBEET), which the Central government decided to introduce in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), Gujarat and Rajasthan.

ISBEET helps in considerably reducing temperatures and energy consumption, enhancing thermal comfort in residential buildings and bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, according to an official release.

It was stated that ISBEET is included in ECBC-R and it could be a big advantage for States like A.P., where the temperatures touch 48° Celsius during summer.

ECBC-R facilitates cost-effective houses, whose benefit to the government would be tremendous as it plans to build lakhs of dwelling units for the poor. The code is applicable to all residential buildings built on plots measuring more than 500 square metres.

ECBC-R deals with building envelope design such as roofs, walls and windows and reduces temperature by not less than 4-8° Celsius.