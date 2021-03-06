NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das recently, inviting him and the Principal Secretaries concerned to a national-level virtual workshop on ‘asset monetisation and disinvestment’ on March 9.
More importantly, the Chief Secretary was asked to identify the potential assets and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), with focus on infrastructure sectors such as urban development, power, transport, logistics, and PWD, ahead of the event.
It was mentioned that the workshop was being organised for States / Union Territories (UTs) desirous of monetising brownfield infrastructure assets and divest State PSEs.
Mr. Kant said the States and UTs had significant potential asset base, comprising State Highways and Expressways, power generation, transmission towers and distribution entities, minor ports, State airports, waterways, jetties and multi-modal terminals, logistics parks, bus terminals, and warehouses that could be leveraged to mobilise capital for creation of new infrastructure.
The NITI Aayog will be providing end-to-end support on asset monetisation and disinvestment to the States / UTs in identifying, structuring and roll-out of transactions.
The Central government laid a thrust on monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets as a critical financing option for creating infrastructure, the CEO stated, pointing that a clear roadmap had been drawn for the FY 2021-22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath