Workshopon empowerment of Scheduled Castes held in Anakapalle

Updated - November 08, 2024 08:39 am IST - ANAKAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop was held in Anakapalle town focussing on the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and prevention of atrocities against them.

The workshop was organised on Wednesday under the leadership of N. Ravishankar Ayyanar, Additional DGP, CID, as part of a Statewide initiative conducted in collaboration with various organisations across all districts.

In Anakapalle town, the workshop was facilitated by the Sri Vivekananda Charitable Trust, with G. Prem Kajal, Regional Officer CID Visakhapatnam, and CID DSP M. Nagendra Bhupal overseeing the proceedings. M. Seshu, Circle Inspector, chaired the event, and D. Dayanidhi, DRO, Anakapalli district, was the chief guest.

L. Mohan Rao, Additional SP, Crimes, Anakapalli, M. J. V. N. Kumar, president of the Bar Association, Anakapalli, G Mariyamma, District President of Dalit Women Shakti, Anakapalle and others have also participated.

The workshop attracted a diverse audience, including students from Aditya Degree College, Hima Shekhar College, and DVN College, along with police personnel and various NGO representatives. During the program, the speakers highlighted issues related to the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA), focusing on the legal framework and provisions of the SC and ST POA Act, the registration process for cases of atrocities, precautions to be taken to protect the rights of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe individuals, and the victim compensation mechanisms available under the Act At the conclusion of the workshop, the organizers conducted an examination related to the topics discussed and awarded prizes to the attendees. The initiative reflected a concerted effort to raise awareness and foster empowerment among Scheduled Caste communities in the region.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:38 am IST

