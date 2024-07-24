Workshop held for health professionals

At least 122 people from 22 medical colleges in the State attended a training workshop on infection prevention and control (IPC) for healthcare professionals in Vijayawada on July 24 (Wednesday), the second day of the four-day-long programme that began on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop is being organised by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare in collaboration with National Centre for Disease Control, Directorate General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is supported by U.S. Agency for International Development’s initiative RISE, which provides technical assistance and healthcare system to bring epidemics under control.

The workshop intends to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge to set up hospital infection control programmes and prevent and control infections within healthcare facilities based on National Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control and also to pass on the knowledge to the district and sub-district level, covering all primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals.

The workshop was attended by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner C. Hari Kiran, National Centre for Disease Control, MoHFW, Additional Director Lata Kapor, Director of Medical Education, A.P., D.V.S.L. Narasimham and others.

A hands-on training was led by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-New Delhi) additional professor Vijaydeep Siddharth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.