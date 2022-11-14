‘Works under way to improve amenities for devotees at Srisailam temple’

November 14, 2022 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer S. Lavanna the Srisailam temple would see a slew of improvements, including renovation of infrastructure on the complex and creation of additional accommodation rooms for devotees.

At present, 475 rooms owned by the Devasthanam and 2,336 rooms owned by private mutts and choultries can accommodate 8,000 persons per day. In addition to these, a new modern residential complex, Ganesh Sadan, with 220 rooms, will be opened for Sankranthi in 2023. The tariff ranges from ₹500 to ₹2,000 depending on the type of room, he said.

Donations from devotees have been pouring in for the purpose, he said, adding that steps are being taken to ensure hassle-free darshan for which three different entrances have been arranged with no waiting time after entering the queue line.

About 145 acres of land belonging to the Devasthanam that was under dispute with the Forest Department has been taken back and possession would be given soon after a three-man panel finalises it.

Listing out the infrastructure works, he said renovation work is under way at Panchamatham and Nagalakatta Dwaram. Two Yagashalas and Sarpadosha puja area close to the sanctum sanctorum of Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba temples have also been renovated with ₹3 crore donation.

“We are focusing on the development of four Mada Veedulu (Shiva Veedulu), and a Swarna Ratham (a gold plated ratham) has been offered by a devotee as a gift to the temple and that would cost ₹9 crore,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Udayastamanaseva, introduced in August this year, attracted 17 devotees so far. As part of the seva, a devotee can participate in all the rituals of the temple from 3.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., and those buying a ticket of ₹1,01,116 are provided food and accommodation in addition to gifting of a pair of silk vastrams and prasadam.

While remote seva provision has been created on the website, Pradoshakala Seva ($25,000 per ticket) has attracted 75 persons in two months.

“We have not increased the ticket cost of any seva, but have clubbed all of them for the two new sevas introduced recently,” Mr. Lavanna added.