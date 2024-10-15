ADVERTISEMENT

Works to upgrade Pithapuram CHC into area hospital will begin soon, says Kakinada District Collector

Published - October 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

A 38-point development plan for the development of Pithapuram Assembly constituency has been approved by Pawan Kalyan, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan inaugurating X-ray facility at Pithapuram Community Health Centre in Kakinada district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

PITHAPURAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Tuesday announced that Pithapuram Community Health Centre would soon be upgraded into an area hospital with more infrastructure facilities. Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA K. Pawan Kalyan has promised to upgrade the CHC into the area hospital during the election campaign.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shanmohan handed over X-ray equipment to the Pithapuram CHC. It was funded by the Kakinada-based Coromandel International under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 

“The proposal to develop the CHC into the area hospital is ready. The works will commence in October itself. A 38-point development plan for the development of Pithapuram Assembly constituency has been approved by Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Shanmohan.  Pithapuram CHC Superintendent Dr.Sujatha, Coromandel International representative Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Pithapuram Municipal Commissioner Kanaka Rao and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US