Works to upgrade Pithapuram CHC into area hospital will begin soon, says Kakinada District Collector

A 38-point development plan for the development of Pithapuram Assembly constituency has been approved by Pawan Kalyan, he says

Published - October 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan inaugurating X-ray facility at Pithapuram Community Health Centre in Kakinada district on Tuesday.

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan inaugurating X-ray facility at Pithapuram Community Health Centre in Kakinada district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

PITHAPURAM

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Tuesday announced that Pithapuram Community Health Centre would soon be upgraded into an area hospital with more infrastructure facilities. Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA K. Pawan Kalyan has promised to upgrade the CHC into the area hospital during the election campaign.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shanmohan handed over X-ray equipment to the Pithapuram CHC. It was funded by the Kakinada-based Coromandel International under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 

“The proposal to develop the CHC into the area hospital is ready. The works will commence in October itself. A 38-point development plan for the development of Pithapuram Assembly constituency has been approved by Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Shanmohan.  Pithapuram CHC Superintendent Dr.Sujatha, Coromandel International representative Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Pithapuram Municipal Commissioner Kanaka Rao and other officials were present.



