Works on two flyovers near Nellore Bypass have resumed after years of delay, says Nellore Rural MLA

After several years of delay, the works of two flyovers near Nellore Bypass sections of National Highway-16 have restarted and are going on in full swing. Though the Central government had earlier sanctioned ₹75 crore for these flyovers at Buja Buja Nellore and Kanuparthipadu Junctions, the works were stalled till recently due to lack of proper leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said, “I have initiated efforts for the construction of flyovers or underpasses at Buja Buja Nellore, Kanuparthipadu and Medicover Hospital Junctions on the NH-16 ever since I became MLA for the first time in 2014. These flyovers or underpasses are highly needed to prevent road accidents on the highway.”

He said, “However, my efforts were not successful in the first term as I couldn’t convince the Union Ministers despite numerous visits to Delhi. After winning as an MLA for the second time, the Centre approved to sanction ₹75 crore for the two flyovers with the help of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Unfortunately, the flyover at Medicover Hospital Junction was not sanctioned.”

“Although these works were approved in the previous government, they were stopped when I moved away from the ruling YSR Congress Party. With the blessings of all the people, I won for the third term as Nellore Rural MLA. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have worked on a war-footing for these flyovers,” the MLA said.

Along with the flyovers, service roads are also being constructed on NH-16 at Buja Buja Nellore and Kanuparthipadu Junctions. The construction works are progressing rapidly with the funds. The service roads will be completed within a month, while the flyovers will be made available for the public by next year, he informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.