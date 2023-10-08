ADVERTISEMENT

Works of young artists in digital-painting exhibition in Vijayawada lauded

October 08, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the digital painting exhibition organised by members of Forum for Artists in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Artists using technology are breaking new ground, said Director of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala T. Vijaya Mahalakshmi on Sunday (October 8).

Speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day digital painting exhibition jointly organised by Vijayawada-based Forum for Artists and Joshua Cultural Forum, she complimented the organisers for ushering in a new trend for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. The talent displayed by young children in the digital painting contest was remarkable, she said.

B.R. Thulasi Rao, a representative of Makineni Basavapunnaya Vignana Centre, said such events would help young artists hone their digital art, which would also be useful in their daily academic project works.

President of Inner Wheel Club Mid-Town Haritha Choudhary, director of cultural outfit Jignasa Interface Private Limited Bhargav and director of Element School of Visual Arts P. Mahesh also spoke at the event.

Senior artist (painter) A. Jayashree Prabhakar was felicitated by members of the Forum for Artists and mementos were presented to U. Venugopal and A. Giridhar, who adjudged the paintings.

Forum for Artists convener A. Sunil Kumar; general secretary of Joshua Cultural Forum Gundu Narayana Rao; co-convener A. Giridhar; organiser of the event Spoorthi Srinivas; coordinators S.P. Mallika and R.V. Subbu; women’s wing president Amrapali; and others were present.

