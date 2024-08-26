Works apace to supply Krishna water to A. Konduru mandal, says NTR District Collector

A day after people suffering from kidney ailments and CPI(M) leaders staged a protest at A. Konduru in NTR district demanding supply of Krishna water, Collector G. Srijana said efforts are under way to complete the Krishna water project as soon as possible.

In a release on Sunday, Ms. Srijana noted that though the project was meant to be completed by June 2025, works are being sped up as per the orders of the State government, so as to provide Krishna water to all 38 affected villages in the mandal. Until then, safe drinking water would be supplied to the villagers though tankers, she added.

An action plan has been prepared for the same by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department, she said, adding that at present, Krishna water is reaching up to Mylavaram, and from there, the water would be supplied to the affected villages in A. Konduru mandal in the district through tankers. She said ₹1.60 crore funds has been set aside for the same.

As part of the permanent project coming up at a cost of ₹49.94 crore, an overhead reservoir is being constructed near a sump in Kudapa village. The Krishna water coming through the sump will be treated at this overhead reservoir before being supplied to 38 villages through pipelines. Work on the overhead reservoir is in its final stage, while work on 30 of the 200 km pipeline is completed, the Collector said.

Ms. Srijana said 14 more overhead reservoirs would be constructed in addition to the existing ones in 38 villages under the project.

On Saturday, a protest was organised by CPI(M) leaders in front of the A. Konduru Mandal Revenue Office which saw participation of people affected by kidney ailments. CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao said due to lack of provision to fresh water, the villagers are dependent on groundwater for drinking purpose. He said high fluoride content in groundwater was one of the factors for their illnesses.

The CPI(M) demanded ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died of kidney ailments, provisions of medicines free of charge, constitution of a team of medical experts to look into the issue and supply of clean water to the affected villages.

