Works apace to make schools vibrant zones under Nadu-Nedu

VIJAYAWADA

05 September 2020 00:18 IST

The scheme will be implemented in 15,715 schools in the first phase

Works are apace under ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’, an educational scheme that envisages augmentation of basic infrastructure facilities in government schools.

The plan is to transform the State-run schools into vibrant and competitive institutions in three years by focussing mainly on nine components, including facilities like toilets with running water, total electrification with fans and tubelights, proper drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students and staff, painting of school buildings, carrying out major and minor repairs, installation of green chalk boards in every classroom, construction of compound walls and setting up of English labs.

Stating that the future of the next generation was the top priority of the government, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced his decision to transform the government schools with the required infrastructure and by upgrading the skills of teachers and students besides setting up English labs and involving parents’ committee in school affairs.

The scheme will be implemented in 15,715 schools in the first phase and will cover all schools in three years' time with a budget of ₹12,000 crore. For the first year, ₹ 3,500 crores will be spent for the development of the infrastructure, he had said.

The government, last week, accorded administrative approval to the School Education Department to take up 664 works in 11,826 schools in 674 mandals across the 13 districts of the State.

NABARRD funds

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned over ₹781.12 crore of the total project cost of ₹918.97 crore, under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund while the government will spend ₹137.84 crore.

Mr. Jagan has insructed the officials to ensure completion of the works undertaken in the first phase of the programme before the reopening of the schools.

Under the second phase of the programme, facilities at 14,584 educational institutions would be improved at a cost of ₹4,732 crore. The plan is to start the works in January 2021 and complete them by June the same year. The second and third phases of the programme would cover the remaining 31,073 schools at an estimated cost of ₹7,700 crore.

The third round of Nadu-Nedu will focus on development of 16,489 institutions at a cost of ₹2,969 crore. The works would be identified in June 30 next year, launched on November 14, 2021 and completed by March 31, 2022.