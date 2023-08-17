Works apace at seaports and fishing harbours being constructed in Andhra Pradesh

August 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the progress of seaports and fishing harbours being constructed in the State in a review meeting at his camp office on August 17 (Thursday).

Officials told him that the dredging and reclamation works at the Ramayapatnam port would be completed by the end of September, and it would pave the way for the construction of four berths capable of handling 34 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) in the first phase.

The port would ultimately have 19 berths, costing approximately ₹3,736 crore, with a total cargo handling capacity of 138 MMT.

As far as the Machilipatnam port was concerned, the officials said the north and south breakwaters and ground improvement works were going on at a brisk pace. The port would initially have four berths handling 35 MMTPA, and 16 berths in total handling 115 MMTPA of cargo. The total cost of the project was ₹5,155 crore.

Further, the officials told the Chief Minister that the south breakwater works were in progress at the Mulapeta port in Srikakulam district, and two berths were being constructed in the first phase. This port was designed to have 10 berths with a total capacity of 83 MMTPA. The total cost of this port had been pegged at ₹4,361 crore.

Three berths were being built in the first phase at the Kakinada gateway port to handle 16 MMTPA, which would be expanded to 60 MMTPA in the future. A 1.10-km south breakwater was being constructed, and the total cost of the port was estimated to be ₹2,123 crore.

The officials told the Chief Minister that at least 55% of the works at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne fishing harbours were completed. The remaining works at all these harbours would be finished by the end of this year.

Five fishing harbours would be constructed at Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, Vodarevu and Biyyaputippa in the second phase.

