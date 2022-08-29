Workers urge A.P. govt. to reconsider ban on flex banners

Over 10 lakh workers will lose jobs if govt. goes ahead with its decision, they say

Special Correspondent ONGOLE
August 29, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Flex banners Printers Association staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday urging the State government to reconsider its decision to ban use of vinyl flex banners.

Over 10 lakh workers in the State are in the danger of losing their employment if the government continued with its decision, they said.

Flex printers and workers came in a big procession to the Church Centre raising slogans in support of their demand for allowing flex banners.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatives

Flex banners could be recycled and reused for different applications, such as footwear, geotextiles, canal linings, said Prakasam district Flex Printers and Workers Welfare Association president G. Kesava.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app