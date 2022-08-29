Workers urge A.P. govt. to reconsider ban on flex banners

Workers staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Flex banners Printers Association staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday urging the State government to reconsider its decision to ban use of vinyl flex banners.

Over 10 lakh workers in the State are in the danger of losing their employment if the government continued with its decision, they said.

Flex printers and workers came in a big procession to the Church Centre raising slogans in support of their demand for allowing flex banners.

Alternatives

Flex banners could be recycled and reused for different applications, such as footwear, geotextiles, canal linings, said Prakasam district Flex Printers and Workers Welfare Association president G. Kesava.