Workers, opposition parties stage mahadharna against privatisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Andhra Pradesh

November 22, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - NELLORE

‘The project displaced people, who were given jobs on contract basis, are staring at a bleak future following the privitisation move’

S. Murali

The Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited called for bids for O&M services of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nellore district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: File photo

Workers and activists of opposition parties under the banner of the Struggle Committee formed against the privatisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPS) have staged a ‘Mahadharna’ in front of the entrance gate of the plant at Nellatur in Nellore district. They opposed the government’s decision to hand over the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the plant to a private player.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers, including those employed on contract basis led by Struggle Committee convenor M. Mohan Rao and CITU industrial cluster secretary G. Srinivasulu gathered the main gate of the plant and raised slogans demanding continuing the State-owned power plant in the public sector, even as the Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL) called for bids on November 22 (Tuesday).

Expressing solidarity with the agitating workers, Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government had decided to give the first super-critical thermal plant to private parties on a platter for unknown reasons. “The power plant has incurred a loss of over ₹700 crore because of the supply of 9 lakh tonnes of inferior quality coal by a company close to the YSRCP,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CPI(M) district secretary M. Ramesh lamented that the project displaced people, who were given jobs on contract basis were facing a bleak future following the privitisation move. The services of all 1,100 contract workers should be regularised, he added.

CPI district secretary D. Ankaiah feared hefty increase in power tariff if the State government went ahead with the bids from prospective private buyers to carryout the O&M services including fuel management for the plant.

The Request for Proposal documents was made available by the APGENCO from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US