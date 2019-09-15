‘Workers lost their livelihood under YSRCP rule’

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of depriving thousands of workers of their livelihood by resorting to reverse tendering for the Polavaram irrigation project and shelving the Amaravati project.

Addressing the media here, the TDP leader launched a broadside against the Chief Minister, and said that work on the Polavaram project had come to a grinding halt.

Reverse tenders

As a result, nearly 27,000 families had lost their livelihood. Another 50,000 workers engaged in the Amaravati projects were rendered homeless, he alleged.

The whole exercise of re-tendering was aimed at allotting the Polavaram works to YSRCP men, he said.

‘Sand scarcity’

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the State witnessed an unprecedented scarcity of sand, which was being diverted to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements was detrimental to the interests of the State, he added.

He said the ruling party was targeting the TDP by foisting false cases against senior leaders such as Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, K. Atchannaidu, Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Nannapaneni Rajakumari.