Workers at prawns processing unit in Bapatla fall sick after chemical reaction mishap

Published - November 02, 2024 11:19 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

In a freak accident at a prawns processing factory, at least five persons fell sick and several others suffered breathing difficulties, headache, eye burn and other symptoms, at Gokarnamatam village of Nizampatnam mandal in Bapatla district on Saturday.

Repalle Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avula Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that a worker had poured hydrochloride liquid into chlorinated water which led to the accident and several workers in the factory experienced unconsciousness. He said that as soon as both the chemicals were mixed, they emitted a certain fog along with a smell leading to the symptoms.

The SDPO said that the factory was identified as Royal Marine Food Processing unit and investigation is on. The patients, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, were discharged after receiving immediate medical attention.

