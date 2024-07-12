Worker injured in cement factory accident dies

A worker P. Arjun Rao (39) who suffered burns in the accident at UltraTech Cement Factory, located in Jaggaiahpet mandal in NTR district, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arjun Rao, a native of Budawada village, was working as a labourer in the cement manufacturing unit for the last few years,” the villagers said.

Angry villagers damage office, try to set cement factory ablaze

With the death of Arjun Rao, the toll rose to three in the incident and 13 more workers, who suffered injuries are admitted to several hospitals in Vijayawada. “The condition of two other victims is critical,” the doctors said.

About 16 workers suffered burns when hot mortar fell on them while working in UltraTech Cement Factory, located in Budawada village, on July 7. Police deployed additional forces in Budawada village and arranged pickets at UltraTech Cement Factory as a precautionary measure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.