Worker injured in cement factory accident dies

Published - July 12, 2024 03:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sixteen workers suffered injuries when hot mortar fell on them at a factory at Budawada village, on July 7.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A worker P. Arjun Rao (39) who suffered burns in the accident at UltraTech Cement Factory, located in Jaggaiahpet mandal in NTR district, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital on July 12.

“Arjun Rao, a native of Budawada village, was working as a labourer in the cement manufacturing unit for the last few years,” the villagers said.

With the death of Arjun Rao, the toll rose to three in the incident and 13 more workers, who suffered injuries are admitted to several hospitals in Vijayawada. “The condition of two other victims is critical,” the doctors said.

About 16 workers suffered burns when hot mortar fell on them while working in UltraTech Cement Factory, located in Budawada village, on July 7. Police deployed additional forces in Budawada village and arranged pickets at UltraTech Cement Factory as a precautionary measure.

