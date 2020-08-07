Worker dies in boiler pipeline blast at Nandyal

A senior fitter of SPY Agro Industries Limited at Nandyal died in a hot water boiler pipeline blast at its Extra Neutral Alcohol plant. The 63-year-old worker was identified as P. Lakshmana Murthy.
The incident took place at 9.20 p.m. on Wednesday and he was admitted to a hospital in Kurnool, but died on Thursday morning. Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V. Ramakrishna Reddy said that one of the high-pressure boiler pipeline burst resulting in severe burns to Lakshmana Murthy and minor injuries to two others. The other workers were discharged after first aid.
On June 27, an Ammonia pipeline of Nandyal Gases, a subsidiary of SPY Agro Industries Limited, burst resulting in the death of Srinivasa Rao, 50, manager of the factory. A byproduct of SPY Agro Industries - Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is liquefied at Nandyal Gases.
Now third-party testing of the rectified boiler pipeline has to be done before Inspector of Boilers inspects and certifies the mechanism to be safe for restarting the boiler.
