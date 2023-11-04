HamberMenu
Worker dies in accident in coal handling plant in Dr. NTTR Thermal Power Station

The mishap occurred due to poor communication between the worker and the loco pilot, workers allege

November 04, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A casual labourer, Mallavarapu Sowri Babu (32), died after he came under the wheels of a coal rake in the Coal Handling Plant (CHP) in Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr.NTTPS), at Kondapalli, on Vijayawada outskirts on the morning of November 4.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Hanumantha Rao, said the mishap occurred around 4 a.m. when the worker was linking the rakes after unloading the coal.

“When Sowri Babu was in between the rakes, the loco pilot moved the goods train and the victim fell under the wheels. He died on the spot,” the ACP told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the workers allege that the accident occurred due to poor communication and negligence of the management. The deceased was a native of Sakthi Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam.

The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.

