Worker dies in accident atop Indrakeeladri

A young worker died in an accident at the Kanakadurga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the One-Town police, 25-year-old Bantu Satish Kumar of Nulakapeta in Guntur district was engaged by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Tent House of Ramalingeswara Nagar to work in the temple for setting up tents and decorations ahead of the Dasara festivity.

On Wednesday, while holding a metal pipe Satish reportedly came in contact with a live wire and immediately fell on the steel rods of the queue lines outside (Antaralayam) the sanctum. He suffered electric shock and also received a head injury, the police aid. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

The exact cause of death would be known after postmortem, police said. A case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. has been registered and investigation was taken up.

CITU city secretary and CPI(M) corporator B. Satya Babu and president E.V. Narayana visited the family of the deceased at GGH. They demanded that the government provide all help necessary to the family.

Mr. Satya Babu said that no government official concerned came to console the family of the deceased so far.