Worker buried alive in heap of coal

Incident occurred when he tried to clear block in a hopper, says official

One worker was buried alive when coal in a hopper collapsed on him at an industry here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as B. Vasu (50), a resident of Gajuwaka.

The incident occurred at Alufluoride Limited in Mulagada in Mindi region, in the city. The company produces aluminium fluoride.

According to Inspector of Factories Sudhakar, the incident occurred when the worker had gone inside a hopper that processes pulverised coal to the charging unit.

One of the nozzles in the hopper was blocked and he had gone inside it to clear the block. At that moment, the coal present inside collapsed on him and he was buried under it.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on. The body has been sent for post-mortem.