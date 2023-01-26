Work with coordination to take welfare benefits to the needy, officials told

January 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the Krishna and NTR districts on Thursday.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds in Machilipatnam, Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha said that the district had been at the forefront in overall development.

He said all the schemes being implemented by the State government were reaching the beneficiaries in a transparent system in the district.

SP P. Joshua and others took part in the celebrations.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, who took part in the celebrations at CAR grounds in Vijayawada, asked all the officials to work in tandem so that all the benefits of the government schemes reached every eligible person.

Certificates of appreciation and special awards were presented to 448 government employees, NGOs and individuals who rendered service to society.

Indian Red Cross Society district chairman Dr. G. Samaram and IRCS member K. Lakshmi who collected record units of blood were among the individuals who were honoured at the celebrations.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundar, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, unfurled the national flag at their respective offices.

DRM unfurls tricolour

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan unfurled the national flag at the railway mini stadium here. He inspected the parade contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Scouts and Guides along with Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala, and then received the guard of honour.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan listed out the achievements of the Vijayawada division during the current financial year and also read out the South Central Railway General Manager’s message.

Various cultural programmes were organised marking the Republic Day. Senior officials of the division and SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation (Vijayawada) president Jaya Mohan were among those present.