Work towards steering society in right direction, Governor tells students

CHITTOOR

29 August 2021 02:23 IST

National Educational Policy modernised education pattern in State, he says

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday lauded the National Educational Policy 2020 saying it had modernized the education pattern in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing virtually the tenth annual convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held at Tirupati, the Governor and Chancellor of the university congratulated the students on completing their degrees and asked them to work towards steering the society in the right direction.

It was a moment of joy to know that the final year students of B.V.Sc were associating with the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, he said.

The Governor hoped that State government’s tie-up with the Amul Dairy would go a long way in galvanizing the dairy economy in the State.

Member and former chairman of Agriculture Research Recruitment Board A.K. Srivatsava, the chief guest, said that the novel methods of e-classrooms had not only brought down the expenditure of teaching, but also enhanced the quality of education. The areas of dairy, fisheries and poultry were becoming part of a strong economy in recent years toward sustainable development.

Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy said that strengths of the university included virtual discussions, smart classrooms, incubation centres and laboratories. As many as 37 gold medals were presented to the research scholars, PG and UG students during the convocation. Members of the executive committee, academic council and senior members of the faculty of various departments took part in the event.