Work towards making Annamayya district leprosy free, Joint Collector instructs officials

House-to-house survey will be conducted in the district from July 18 to August 2 as per State government’s directives; Report any suspected leprosy symptoms when health workers visit homes for testing, urges Farman Ahmed Khan

Published - July 15, 2024 06:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan has instructed Medical Department officials to work towards making Annamayya district free of leprosy. The Joint Collector chaired a district-level coordination meeting at the Collectorate’s conference hall, here on Monday, to identify leprosy patients.

Mr. Farman Ahmed Khan mentioned that, in line with the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, the staff of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will conduct a house-to-house survey in the district from July 18 to August 2 as per the State government’s directives. The public has been urged to report any suspected leprosy symptoms when health workers visit homes for testing.

“The multi-drug therapy (MDT) medicines are available free of charge at all PHCs or through health workers. Identification and management of leprosy patients should be handled with strict adherence,” the official said.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Kondaiah said that a total of 1,237 teams will conduct a house-to-house survey in Annamayya district to identify leprosy patients, with 502 supervisors appointed to oversee the whole process.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer Shailaja said that suspected individuals will be identified during the survey and medical officers will examine them. If diagnosed with the disease, they will be provided multi-drug therapy immediately.

“Medicines for leprosy will be supplied free of cost at all health centres. The public has been requested to cooperate with the health workers’ survey teams in identifying symptoms of the disease,” she said, adding that early identification and treatment of this disease can prevent disability.

The Joint Collector unveiled leprosy campaign posters and pamphlets, underlining the need for broad public awareness regarding preventive measures and treatment to eradicate leprosy. Senior officials of the Revenue, Medical and Health, Education, Panchayat Raj, and allied departments took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / health

