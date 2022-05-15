Work towards creating a better society, Governor tells students

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting gold medals to a student at the 12th convocation address at JNTU Anantapur in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

May 15, 2022 08:12 IST

Drawing students’ attention to the plight of poor people who often sleep on an empty stomach, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan exhorted outgoing graduates to make meaningful contribution to the society where the underprivileged can get equal protection.

“Your duty in the world outside is to ensure everyone gets equal opportunities as enshrined in the Article 14 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Harichandan while delivering the 12th convocation address of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on the campus here on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting from American president John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address in 1961, the Governor said: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country and make efforts in that direction.”

It is one’s determination that helps one do great things. “Though many refused to believe in the beginning, it was Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement that brought Independence to the country,” Mr. Harichandan explained.

Giving another example of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said: “Netaji had declared that there was no power in the world which can keep us under bondage permanently.”

“India is in such a position in the world that it can balance the power, and youth have a great role to play in the country’s future,” he concluded.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy received the honourary doctorate from the Chancellor. The DRDO was providing 10,000 internships and projects to engineering students annually all over the country.

JNTU College of Engineering’s Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department student Daggolu Supraja received six gold medals under different categories. More than 50% of the medals were won by girls. Vice-Chancellor Ginka Ranga Janardhan gave away the degrees to the Ph.D. students.

In his address as the chief guest, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somnath said learning to work in a team was the most essential aspect of big successes anywhere. “Your peers and friends are the best evaluators, and not your bosses at work,” he added. University Registrar Ch. Sashidhar proposed the vote of thanks.