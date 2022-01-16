Work to strengthen corpn., APSRTC MD tells employees

16 January 2022 08:23 IST

Official lists steps taken to get it back on the rails

A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, in an open letter addressed to the employees, has explained them the measures taken by the government to put the cash-strapped organisation back on the rails and his own efforts to understand the issues confronted by the employees ever since he assumed charge on June 1 last year.

He had, in the course of his attempt to study the existing issues, realised that discipline and dedication were hallmarks of the employees.

He listed a few milestones such as the government decision to increase the retirement age of the corporation employees in September 2019 and merger of the RTC employees in the government on January 1, 2020.

He said, despite serious monetary setback during the COVD-induced lockdown period, the government made sure that the corporation employees received their monthly salaries in time. The merger had paved the way for extending medical benefits to the Public Transport Department employees on a par with other government employees, he pointed out.

Compassionate appointments

He also reminded that the government had given its nod for appointing the kin of RTC employees who had succumbed to the virus on compassionate grounds.

Conducting online classes in collaboration with the Centre for Human Security Society to help the employees’ children shape up their career and revival of the employee promotions that had been stalled after the State’s bifurcation were some of the other measures that benefited the employees, he said.

Mr. Rao said the employees should reciprocate the government’s attempts to ensure their welfare by working sincerely for strengthening the organisation.

Pointing to the high level of competition in the transport sector, Mr. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao urged the APSRTC workforce to set an example for other States in serving the public with utmost care and commitment.