Work to be expedited on Riverfront Park in Vijayawada

January 24, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has directed officials concerned to complete work on the Riverfront Park, coming up along the retaining wall of the Krishna river, within the next 15-20 days. After inspecting the park, which is being constructed at a cost of around ₹12 crore, the Commissioner said the VMC is developing parks in a planned manner to enhance the greenery of the city. The park will have walking and four-metre wide cycling tracks. More than 200 people can walk at a time on this track, the Commissioner said. ​

