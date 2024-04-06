GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work tirelessly for the victory of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh: D. Prasada Rao

The Chittor MP candidate emphasises the need for a vigorous campaign around the ‘Super Six’ schemes

April 06, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, D. Prasada Rao

TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, D. Prasada Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate for Chittoor, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, urged the cadre of the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance parties, to work tirelessly toward the victory of the alliance in the State.

Speaking at a workshop held for the activists of the three parties at Puthalapattu Assembly constituency headquarters here on Saturday, Mr. Rao, a former IRS officer, emphasised the need for a vigorous campaign around the ‘Super Six’ schemes as announced by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He further urged the cadre to create public awareness around the ‘misdeeds’ of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

TDP MLA candidate for Puthalapattu (SC) Murali Mohan also spoke at the workshop.

