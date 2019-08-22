Work on wagon repair shop apace

The State-of-the-art wagon repair shop (WRS), being built at Vadlapudi in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is in an advanced stage of construction and is expected to be ready by November this year.

The WRS, sanctioned in the Railway Budget 2015-16 and being built at an estimated cost of ₹213.97 crore, will ensure prompt availability of wagons from Visakhapatnam Port, Gangavaram Port and other industries in Visakhapatnam region. It will also reduce the wagon turnaround time and enable the railways to generate additional revenue.

The project was entrusted to the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in 2016 and the time given for completion was 24 months from the commencement of construction. The construction of the project, being executed by the Joint Venture URC Construction Private Limited of Erode in Tamil Nadu and Taikish of Japan, began in November 2017.

The WRS, coming up in an extent of 203.45 acres, has a modern Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), open gantry, turn tables, paint booths and drying booths for quick drying and an imported road-cum-rail shunter, which can move both on road and on rails to shunt wagons.

Track length

The total length of railway track provided in the WRS is 18 km. The land at Vadlapudi was purchased by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) way back in 1983 and handed over to the railways for setting up railway facilities, which could be of use to VSP. The site is adjacent to the railways lines going to the steel plant. “The construction of office buildings, staff quarters and workshops has been almost completed. We have also constructed 64 staff quarters, adjacent to the WRS compound, for different category of officers and employees. The civil works are almost over and erection of machinery will be completed by October-end,” Joint General Manager G.N. Murthy has told The Hindu.

“Three stabling lines are provided for the parking of wagons, which come for repair, when there is no space inside the repair sheds. We have spent ₹50 lakh on planting of saplings and provision of drip irrigation on the premises,” he says. “We have installed rooftop solar panels of 1,000 KWP atop the main building of the workshop. On completion of the repairs at the main workshop, the wagons will be taken to the painting booths and later to the drying ovens for quick drying. The WRS will facilitate repair of 200 wagons a month,” says Project Manager S. Kareemullah.