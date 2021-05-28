Work on Penukonda medical college to kick off on May 31

ANANTAPUR

28 May 2021 22:54 IST

CM will inaugurate the project, says R&B Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch construction work on the ₹400-crore Penukonda Government Medical College coming up on a 60-acre plot on the Penukonda-Roddam Road.

This will be part of the overall works to be started at 14 places in the State, Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana said, adding that the State government was giving top priority to the public health sector.

Announcing this after visiting the hospital site on Friday along with Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi and Joint Collector A. Siri, Mr. Sankaranarayana said efforts would be made to increase the number of doctors in the State.

Meanwhile, under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, the government has approved expansion of the Government General Hospital at Anantapur, which will be expanded from the current 560 beds to 1,200 beds once the project gets completed, the Minister said.

The State government permitted advance possession of 8.32 acres of land belonging to the Roads and Buildings Department, where its office now exists, Mr. Sankaranarayana said. This will facilitate taking up of works on the construction of the Mother and Child Department Block with an investment of ₹300 crore under the Nadu-Nedu programme, he informed.