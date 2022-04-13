Work on multipurpose sports complex in Vijayawada to begin soon

Foundation stone for the project was laid during TDP term

Foundation stone for the project was laid during TDP term

Work on the multipurpose sports complex project at Vidyadharapuram in the city will soon begin. Construction of the cricket stadium and other courts will begin by the end of this month, according to the VMC officials.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2018 by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the presence to cricketer Anil Kumble.

However, the project never moved further and plans were revised later.

The project had first been envisaged in 2012 and funds were sanctioned by the Union government in 2016 under the Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme.

As per the latest proposal, the sports complex, coming up in an area of 8.7 acres, would have a cricket stadium, an indoor stadium, tennis courts, a running track, and other sports and games facilities.

“The project work will commence by the end of this month as the work order has been issued following approval from the civic chief. In the first phase, works costing ₹6 crore will be taken up with the general funds. In the second phase, works costing ₹8 crore will be taken up. Tenders for the first phase have been called,” VMC Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar told The Hindu.