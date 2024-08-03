Work on flyover between Mahanadu and Nidamanuru will start soon: Vijayawada MP

People in Vijayawada can heave a sigh of relief as the flyover between Mahanadu and Nidamanuru has received approval from the Centre, said MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Addressing media persons at his office on August 3 (Saturday), Mr. Sivanath said work on the flyover, a National Highway Authority of India project, will start in February-March, and tenders would be invited in two months.

A revised detailed project report has to be submitted, and the design planning would be done in a month, he said, adding that it was only yesterday night that the approval came from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The flyover, 6.5-km in length and coming up at ₹800 crore, will reduce traffic congestion at Mahanadu junction, Enikepadu junction and Ramavarapadu ring, bringing the much-needed relief for road users.

Mr. Sivanath said work on the Vijayawada Eastern Bypass, a 50-km road connecting Pottipadu in Krishna district and Chinna Kakani in Guntur district, would also start by March next year and be completed in three-and-a-half years.

“The flyover will be made available to the public in less than three years and work on the bypass will be completed in three-and-a-half years,” he said, adding that he put forth the request regarding the completion of the two projects before the Ministry recently.

He expressed gratitude to the Centre for approving and giving the financial sanction to the flyover, and said more projects, such as Outer Ring Road and a railway line in Amaravati, are coming up for the benefit of the people here.

