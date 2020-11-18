Work on flood protection wall along Krishna to begin by Nov. 25, says Collector

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz instructed officials to begin the construction of a retaining wall along the Krishna to prevent flooding in residential areas of Krishnalanka area.

Mr. Imtiaz, along with VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh, conducted a review meeting with Revenue, Water Resources and other departments.

He said that the wall, planned from Kanakadurga Varadhi to Koti Nagar spanning a length of 1.56 km, will protect thousands of houses from inundation during floods.

He asked irrigation officials to complete the design, drawing and alignment and hand over the site to the contractor by November 25.

Completion of the project will end the woes of residents in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bramarambha Nagar and other areas alongside the river, he said.