Work on Executive capital in Visakhapatnam will commence once legal issues are sorted out, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

December 14, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has reiterated that once the legal issues are sorted out, measures will be taken to start work on the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Subba Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for construction of the party office near Panorama Hills, at Yendada, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the YSRCP district office would become State party office in the future.

The first phase of the party office works would be completed in two months. A 24x7 call centre would be opened at all the party offices in the State so that they would be accessible to party workers and people round the clock.

He announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram international airport in January 2023. The Adani Data Centre would provide employment to 40,000 people in Visakhapatnam once it becomes operational, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy alleged that the opposition parties were indulging in mudslinging against the YSRCP government, unable to see the development. He said the people of the State were solidly behind the Chief Minister and they would bless him in the next elections with a clear mandate.

YSRCP district president P. Ramesh Babu presided over the meeting.

Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Vidadala Rajini, and MLA M. Srinivasa Rao were among those who attended.