Work on ESI hospital begins in Kakinada

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath, accompanied by Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy, on Monday flagged off construction work on the 100-bedded ESI (Employees State Insurance) hospital at Sambamurthy Nagar in Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

The commencement of the construction activity of the ₹100 crore hospital was delayed for nearly six months due to the spread of the COVID-19 and other technical reasons.

Ms. Vanga Geetha has stated that the ESI Hospital would cover nearly two lakh beneficiaries associated with various industries in and around Kakinada city and they would no longer need to rush to Rajamahendravaram to avail the ESI Hospital facility.

Ms. Geetha has thanked Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar for his support in ensuring the grant of the hospital. According to Central Public Works Department Assistant Engineer N. Solman Raju, the construction would be completed within 15 months.