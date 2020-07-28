Work on COVID Care Centre nearing completion

Work on the conversion of the A.P. State Warehousing Corporation’s shed into a 1,500-bed COVID Care Centre is progressing at a fast pace at Raminepalli, about 14 km from the Government General Hospital here.

Road and Buildings Executive Engineer L. Mahalingappa, who is supervising the work, told The Hindu that the entire work might take another 10 days for completion and the facility would be handed over to the district administration by the second week of August. Four new sheds constructed for warehouse purpose, were divided into three compartments each and would house 125 COVID-19 patients once completed.

Washbasins were provided on the verandah with temporary water and sewage pipelines being laid. “There is a risk of virus spreading through used water, hence a soaking pit has been constructed along with septic tanks for 200 washrooms being constructed. This will be according to the standard norm of one toilet for every eight persons,” Mr. Mahalingappa said.

While civil works, fittings and construction of ramps, staircase, and others have been given on contract for ₹5.4 crore, electrical fittings, wirings, and generator would cost another ₹1.85 crore. The ₹9-crore temporary project would have 12 rooms for doctors, nurses and serving staff.

Food court

A food court is also planned and a massive kitchen room is being constructed for making food arrangements for patients. This location in Rapthadu Assembly constituency being closer to Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, and Penukonda, the administration believes having separate COVID Care Centres in those locations might not be required, according to him.