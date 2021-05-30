Work on construction of one lakh houses to commence tomorrow

Govt. to fast-track programme being taken up under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’

The State government has decided to start construction of one lakh houses and fast-track the programme from June 1.

The houses will be constructed under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandarik Illlu’ scheme, which is a part of the government’s ambitious plan to build 15.60 lakh houses under Phase-1 of the programme in one year.

The government had given sanction proceedings for the construction of 14.89 lakh houses. However, work commenced only in respect of 1.21 lakh houses as of May 27.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, municipal chairmen, mayors, and sarpanches will be involved in the special drive.

Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju says that the Project Directors of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) have been asked to take steps in this regard.

Ambitious target

“The government targets to complete 10.50 lakh houses by the end of the 2021-22 financial year. It aims at completing 15.60 lakh houses by June 2022,” the Minister says.

The government has set district-wise targets for the APSHCL officials. East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Chittoor districts have to start work on 10,000 houses each. The target for Guntur and Anantapur districts is 8,000 houses each. Kurnool, Kadapa, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts have been tasked with 7,000 houses each. While Prakasam district has a target of 6,000 houses, Nellore and Visakhapatnam have targets of 5,000 houses each.

At least one layout will be identified in every Assembly constituency to commence work on June 1 and each layout will have a minimum of 100 units. Maximum number of layouts will be identified in every district during the first week of June.

Work will commence in respect of all the beneficiaries having own sites / possession certificates and sanctioned houses.

The Project Directors have been asked to motivate the beneficiaries in this regard through the ward / village volunteers. Engineering assistants / ward amenities secretaries and other relevant functionaries will be involved in the programme.

COVID-19 protocol

“Utmost care will be taken to organise the programme in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” says Mr. Raju.

Fifteen lakh houses will be constructed in each phase. Facilities such as drinking water supply, electricity, approach roads, internal roads and drains, and other social infrastructure, will be provided in the colonies.

The government will spend ₹2,540 crore on providing water supply and ₹3,200 crore on electricity.