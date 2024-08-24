ADVERTISEMENT

Work on construction of Amaravati capital city will commence in three months, says Municipal Administration Minister Narayana

Published - August 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - AMARAVATI

About 50% of ‘jungle clearance’ has been completed, he says, adding that a central park will be developed in 300 acres at Sakhamuru village

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana inspecting the nursery in the Amaravati capital city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

Works pertaining to the construction of Amaravati capital city will commence in another three months, according to P. Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Mr. Narayana, who inspected the progress of the ‘jungle clearance’ works on August 24 (Saturday), said the government would restart all works that were halted by the previous YSRCP government.

Fresh tenders

“The government will cancel all the previous tenders and call for fresh ones,” Mr. Narayana said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was laying emphasis on development of eco-friendly capital, and hence parks would be developed, the Minister said.

A central park would be developed in an extent of about 300 acres at Sakhamuru village in the city, Mr. Narayana said, and added that at least four parks would be developed in the next six months.

Mr. Narayana inspected the nurseries in the capital city and the parks at Venkatapalem, Sakhamuru and other areas along with the CRDA officials. He said more than 50% of the ‘jungle clearance’ works had been completed.

