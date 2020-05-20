Work on Bhogapuram airport to begin this year

Senior YSR Congress Party leader Koyya Prasad Reddy on Wednesday said that the State Government would launch work on the Metro Rail project from Bhogapuram to Anakapalle, and added that work on the international airport at Bhogapuram too would be launched this year.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had released the calendar for welfare programmes reiterating his commitment for accelerating development in the State.

Mr. Reddy said that despite a critical financial position, the government was going ahead with its fee reimbursement scheme for school and college students and was also implementing the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

“Construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport will start in August. Various corridors are being prioritised to be taken up for the Metro Rail connecting Bhogapuram with Anakapalle via Kurmanapalem,” he said.

The YSRCP leader said a blueprint had been prepared for construction of 13 fishing harbours, including three in Visakhapatnam district at Bheemunipatnam, Pudimadaka and Nakkapalli. The government had also decided to spent ₹16,000 crore for setting up medical colleges in each parliamentary constituency. Paderu in Visakhapatnam will have a medical college shortly, he said.

Stating that various welfare schemes including construction of houses for the poor were being taken up a priority basis with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, he criticised Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu for remaining silent on Pothireddypadu and other projects aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water in Rayalaseema.

“Mr. Naidu has become more dangerous than coronavirus for his efforts to politicise everything and stall welfare schemes being launched by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged.