‘Work on 26 police districts, new commissionerates progressing’

New offices being planned based on population, crime rate, VIP movement, say officials

Senior police officers of the rank of the Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) are working on reorganisation of police in the State in the wake of the proposed creation of new districts.

The new offices for Commissioners, Superintendents of Police (SPs), urban police units and Sub-Divisional Police Offices (SDPOs) will take shape by Ugadi (Telugu New Year’s Day).

Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and SPs, have sent proposals for creation of new police districts, commissionerates, offices for Deputy Commissioners, DSP offices and police stations, after consulting senior police officers.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that reorganisation of Police Department is under process, and senior police personnel are working on restructuring of the department in the State.

“A team headed by Additional DG Ravi Shankar Ayyanar is studying creation of new commissionerates, police districts, DSP offices and police stations,” the DGP said.

In all, 26 new police districts, including for 13 new districts, five new commissionerates at Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Kakinada, and new DSP offices were proposed in the reorganisation plan. Necessary force would be sanctioned in the existing Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Commissionerates, the police said.

“New police commissionerates, districts and stations are proposed based on population, crime rate, VIP movement and other aspects. We plan to set up new districts and stations, under Section 8 of CrPC and also under AP Reorganisation Act,” a senior police officer said.

New police districts were planned at Parvathipuram (Manyam district), Paderu (Alluri Seetaramaraju district), Anakapalli, Amalapuram (Konaseema district), Bhimavaram (West Godavari), Vijayawada (NTR district), Bapatla, Palnadu (Narsaraopeta), Puttaparthy (Sri Satyasai district), Rayachoti (Annamayya district), Tirupati (Sri Balaji district) and other places, the police said.