Work of photographers speaks for itself, says Assembly Speaker

Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitaram lauded the photographers for dedicating their lives to the profession, on the occasion of the World Photography Day at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati(CCVA).

Inaugurating the programme by lighting the lamp, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said photographers for years have been conveying messages through the visuals, a few of which, have taken everyone by surprise. He also said the photographers are no less than agents, as on many instances, their photographs have served as an evidence.

Mr. Sitaram reviewed the pictures put up at the Centre and appreciated the grit and determination the photographers commit to while clicking pictures. Later, he felicitated the winners of the State-wide competition that was held to celebrate the Day. Padmasri Anup Shah was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award and 33 other photographers were awarded for their meritorious services.

The event was jointly organized by the CCVA, A.P. Photography Academy and Indian International Photography Council. Gadde Rammohan, MLA, Vijayawada East and members of the A.P. Photography Academy participated in the event.