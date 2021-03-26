Work in tandem to implement welfare schemes: Collector

Vivek Yadav reviews grounding of various schemes

District Collector Vivek Yadav has directed the heads of various departments to work in a coordinated manner and ensure that all welfare and development programmes are grounded this year.

Mr. Yadav was addressing a review meeting of various welfare schemes, including ration cards, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, Anganwadi Centres, YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation project, here on Thursday.

“Ensure that there is a summer action plan ready by the end of March and set up a control room. The District Emergency Response Centre should update on heat waves. Drinking water kiosks should also be set up and ORS packets should be placed at all Primary Health Centres and department of health should handle dehydration cases,” Mr. Yadav said.

The Collector said all applications pertaining to ration cards, pensions and Aarogyasri should be solved at once. The process of procurement of lands for Housing for All schemes should be expedited.

“Ensure that a model house is built at every housing colony. The Sub-Collectors and RDOs should instruct the field level staff. It has come to the notice that applications of YSR Bima are processed at banks and MEMPA director should solve the issues,” he said.

The Collector asked the officials to respond to negative news on social media and take action.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar asked the officials to ensure that grounding of dairy units as part of AP Amul project was done in 18 mandals during the first phase. He asked the officials to speed up implementation of Palnadu Drought Mitigation project and appoint Deputy Collectors to handle issues relating to land acquisition.

Joint Collector P. Prasanthi said that applications rejected by the banks for welfare schemes should be revisited.