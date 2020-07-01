Andhra Pradesh

Work in courts, tribunals suspended till July 13

The High Court has suspended the functioning of subordinate courts and tribunals under its control from July 2 to 13 in view of the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The High Court stated in a notification that the said courts would take up only urgent matters relating to bail and suspension-of-sentence petitions, accepting of solvencies, recording of statements under Sec.164 of Criminal Procedure Code, release of property petitions under Sections.451 and 457 of Cr.P.C., search and seizure petitions, injunction petitions and dispossession, demolition and eviction, through e-filing and video-conferencing.

The Court has ordered that producing the accused for judicial remand and accepting of solvencies should be done through video-conferencing.

It also said cases listed up to July 13 be adjourned en-bloc to another day after one month which should be uploaded on the websites of district courts and CIS except the cases pertaining to undertrial prisoners.

