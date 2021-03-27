Work hard to shatter glass ceilings, women urged

TIRUPATI

27 March 2021 01:11 IST

‘Obstacles, opportunities co-exist in any field’

Speakers at the inaugural session of a three-day national seminar on ‘Glass ceiling: Issues and challenges of women’s career development in educational institutions’ organised at Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences (AITS) here on Thursday appealed to women to work hard to overcome the inhibitions in shattering invisible obstacles.

B.R. Sireesha, the newly-elected mayor of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and a noted medical practitioner, suggested to women to balance their intelligence and emotions in order to overcome any hurdle in life.

Advertising

Advertising

“One must know that obstacles and opportunities co-exist in any field,” she said.

Komala Ravindran, Chief Executive Officer of CREW AARKAY Solutions, shared her experiences of breaking glass ceilings by taking the help of mentors at different stages. Saveetha University Vice-Chancellor B.N. Rao, who delivered the keynote address, cited examples of successful women in various fields.

Annamacharya Group chairman C. Gangi Reddy, vice-chairman C. Yella Reddy and principal C. Nadhamuni Reddy took part.